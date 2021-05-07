Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) traded up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $19.81. 8,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 254,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $524.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 1.75.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $328,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,221,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 347,880 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth about $3,882,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $2,530,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

