Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.57 Million

Brokerages expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to report $18.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.48 million and the highest is $18.70 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $14.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year sales of $67.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.24 million to $67.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $87.89 million, with estimates ranging from $87.17 million to $88.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASPU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aspen Group by 1,053.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 60,355 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,628,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Aspen Group by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 39,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 20,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Aspen Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 179,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

ASPU remained flat at $$5.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. 11,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,288. The stock has a market cap of $130.74 million, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.77. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

