Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) Shares Up 92.3%

Aspyra Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYI)’s share price was up 92.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 12,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 4,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

About Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI)

Aspyra Inc provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices.

