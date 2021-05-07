Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HHC. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Howard Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of The Howard Hughes stock opened at $108.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $109.82.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allen J. Model bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,297.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.