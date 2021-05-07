Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $149.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.96. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $63.12 and a one year high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $114,428.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $7,887,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,176 shares in the company, valued at $55,713,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,973. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.57.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

