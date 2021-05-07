Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,461,000 after acquiring an additional 224,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,960,000 after acquiring an additional 150,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $32,086,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,653.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,545.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BMI opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.49 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

