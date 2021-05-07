Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 252,245 Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 252,245 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.76% of Pixelworks worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 421.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 214.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 48,666 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

PXLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of PXLW opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $189.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.21. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.67.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 51.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 34,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $128,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,035.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.