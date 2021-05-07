Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 72,691 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,691 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CBRE opened at $85.32 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $86.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day moving average of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.