AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.60 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will announce $7.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.59 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $6.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $31.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.46 billion to $32.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $38.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.29 billion to $41.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,561 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,388,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,286,000 after acquiring an additional 537,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116,892 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,318,000 after acquiring an additional 525,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,537,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,848,000 after acquiring an additional 149,386 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,501,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,822,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

