AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for AstraZeneca in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZN. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $140.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average is $50.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

