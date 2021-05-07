Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.61. 6,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,059. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $482.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 88,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 74,790 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 180,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 94,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,854 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

