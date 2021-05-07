Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Head to Head Survey

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Atara Biotherapeutics and argenx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics 0 3 7 0 2.70 argenx 0 8 10 0 2.56

Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $35.88, suggesting a potential upside of 178.32%. argenx has a consensus price target of $292.88, suggesting a potential upside of 13.39%. Given Atara Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atara Biotherapeutics is more favorable than argenx.

Profitability

This table compares Atara Biotherapeutics and argenx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics N/A -94.86% -82.17% argenx N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.2% of argenx shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atara Biotherapeutics and argenx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$290.98 million ($5.67) -2.27 argenx $78.17 million 169.52 -$182.52 million ($4.73) -54.60

argenx has higher revenue and earnings than Atara Biotherapeutics. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atara Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, argenx has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

argenx beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma. The company is also developing next-generation CAR T immunotherapies for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, including ATA2271 and ATA3271 for mesothelin; and ATA2431 and ATA3219 for B-cell malignancies, as well as ATA188 for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. In addition, it develops ATA2321 for acute myeloid leukemia; and ATA368 for human papillomavirus. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute; and strategic collaboration with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center, as well as Bayer AG for mesothelin-targeted CAR T-cell therapies for solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages. The company is also developing cusatuzumab in Phase II clinical stage in hematological cancer indications; ARGX-117 in phase I clinical trial with therapeutic potential in both orphan and large autoimmune inflammatory diseases; and preclinical products, including ARGX-118 for airway inflammation. Its partnered product candidates include ARGX-112 for treating skin inflammation, ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia, and ARGX-115 for cancer immunotherapy, which are in Phase I clinical stages; and ARGX-114 for treating fibrosisand ARGX-119 for treating neuromuscular indications, which are in preclinical stage. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L. and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration agreement with Cilag GmbH International, Staten Biotechnology B.V., and Shire International GmbH. argenx SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.