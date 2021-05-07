ATC Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $41.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 96% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 109% higher against the dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ATC Coin has a market cap of $456,338.04 and $41.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.90 or 0.00645320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002463 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

