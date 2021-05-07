Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Price Target Raised to $0.85 at Royal Bank of Canada

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $0.50 to $0.85 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATHOF. Desjardins increased their price target on Athabasca Oil from $0.20 to $0.40 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Athabasca Oil from $0.50 to $0.65 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

ATHOF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.60. 299,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,722. Athabasca Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

