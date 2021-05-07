Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has raised its dividend by 58.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $36.69 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

