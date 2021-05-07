Audius 1-Day Volume Tops $22.38 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, Audius has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $272.17 million and approximately $22.38 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00003962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00086381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00020272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00062800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.61 or 0.00776687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00101717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,095.70 or 0.08901728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00046294 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official website is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars.

