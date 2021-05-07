AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Sets New 12-Month High at $106.32

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $106.32 and last traded at $104.00, with a volume of 8248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.16.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.22 and a 200 day moving average of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $9,780,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 642,116 shares of company stock valued at $61,963,568 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 138,060 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $47,569,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 568,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

