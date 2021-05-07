AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Holdings Trimmed by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZO opened at $1,488.85 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,007.17 and a 1-year high of $1,524.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,429.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1,245.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,428.82.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

