Auxano Advisors LLC Acquires 228 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 0.7% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in 3M by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $3,137,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in 3M by 284.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.23. The stock had a trading volume of 15,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,570. 3M has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $203.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $117.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

