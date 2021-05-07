Auxano Advisors LLC Acquires 329 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.02. 18,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,654,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.44. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.