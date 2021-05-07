Auxano Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.40.

IFF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $146.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

