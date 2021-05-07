Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $153 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.25 million.

NYSE:AVLR traded down $6.21 on Thursday, reaching $124.08. 1,131,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,753. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.88 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a 12 month low of $92.53 and a 12 month high of $185.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.38.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. Avalara’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVLR. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.13.

In other news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $28,769.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,237.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $593,063.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,439,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,519 shares of company stock worth $14,678,966 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.