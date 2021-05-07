Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $124.08, but opened at $130.43. Avalara shares last traded at $130.34, with a volume of 7,653 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total transaction of $4,283,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,583,281.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $1,696,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,392,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,519 shares of company stock valued at $14,678,966. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Avalara by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara Company Profile (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

