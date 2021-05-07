Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned about 0.07% of Avantor worth $12,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Avantor by 1,743.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of Avantor stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.56. 76,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $565,788.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,021,178.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,506 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.