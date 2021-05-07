Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,171 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Avantor were worth $9,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,662,000 after buying an additional 15,742,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,849,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,641 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Avantor by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,022 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Avantor by 825.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,656,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 258.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,902.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $565,788.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,021,178.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,988 shares of company stock worth $4,175,506 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

