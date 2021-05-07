Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $37.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s current price.

AVTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE AVTR opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $565,788.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,021,178.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,988 shares of company stock worth $4,175,506 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742,336 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Avantor by 825.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,656,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Avantor by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,048,000 after buying an additional 5,141,022 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,515,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

