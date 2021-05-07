Avery Dennison Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.53 Per Share (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) – Analysts at G.Research boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avery Dennison in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.70. G.Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s FY2022 earnings at $9.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVY. Argus upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.08.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $220.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $98.84 and a 12-month high of $220.38.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

