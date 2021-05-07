Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,100 ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,143,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,290,000 after acquiring an additional 411,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,698,000 after purchasing an additional 138,976 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 180,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after purchasing an additional 64,941 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,334,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 45,424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW opened at $134.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.17. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $67.27 and a 52 week high of $191.13.

