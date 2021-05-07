Aviance Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 19,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,215,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,580 shares of company stock worth $6,767,711 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $71.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $71.89.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAWW shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

