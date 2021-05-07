Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period.

PXH opened at $23.07 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $23.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.