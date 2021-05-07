Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,400 ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $79.84 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $115.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.39 and its 200 day moving average is $91.17.

