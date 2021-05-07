Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Issues Earnings Results

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Shares of AVNW traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,780. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.03 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVNW shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Aviat Networks from $20.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

