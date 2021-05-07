Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.45

Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.45 and traded as high as $34.59. Aviat Networks shares last traded at $34.03, with a volume of 375,468 shares traded.

AVNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Aviat Networks from $20.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $316.50 million, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 2.08.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 279,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,953,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 4,687.1% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 56,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

