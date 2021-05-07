Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%.

Shares of AVID stock traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,715,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,419. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 1.30. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98.

In related news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 345,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $58,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,650,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,750 shares of company stock worth $770,978. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

