Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 795,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,170 shares during the quarter. Avient makes up approximately 1.2% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Avient were worth $37,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $53.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.41.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Several research firms have commented on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

