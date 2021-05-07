Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) CEO Sells $901,498.24 in Stock

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of AVT stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.39. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $44.92.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AVT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Avnet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Avnet by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Avnet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Avnet
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
