Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) CEO Sells $901,498.24 in Stock

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.39. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $44.92.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Avnet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Avnet by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Avnet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.