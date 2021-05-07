Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Upgraded by Loop Capital to “Buy”

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $39.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Get Avnet alerts:

AVT traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 54,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,926. Avnet has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Avnet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 37,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 42,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.