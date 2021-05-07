AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,990 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 2.20% of AVROBIO worth $11,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,505,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,810,000 after purchasing an additional 870,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after purchasing an additional 665,714 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,253,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 563,873 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 932,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,001,000 after purchasing an additional 225,745 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 17,259 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on AVROBIO from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $365.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.17. Analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

