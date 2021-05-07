AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €25.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €25.00 ($29.41) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AXA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.73 ($27.92).

EPA:CS opened at €24.16 ($28.42) on Wednesday. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.58). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.14.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

