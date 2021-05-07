AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%.

AXGN stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.47. 9,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,158. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.92 million, a P/E ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $22.89.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AxoGen from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

