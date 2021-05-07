Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

AXNX opened at $56.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average of $52.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 million. On average, analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $4,361,462.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $508,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 60,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,382.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,589,987. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Axonics by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axonics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

