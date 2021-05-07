AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

AXTI has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities increased their target price on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. AXT has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $401.19 million, a P/E ratio of -316.89 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $130,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $438,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,100 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in AXT by 134.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AXT by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in AXT by 1,609.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AXT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

