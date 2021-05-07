B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Purchases $338,400.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Andrew Moore acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.68 per share, with a total value of $338,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 212,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,397,837.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $70.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.54.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $410.21 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 44.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

