B. Riley Raises CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Price Target to $14.00

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) had its target price increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

CEIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

NYSE CEIX opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. CONSOL Energy has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $441.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,385,000 after buying an additional 621,038 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after buying an additional 194,771 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

