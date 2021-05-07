Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%.

NYSE:BCSF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. 1,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,911. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCSF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

