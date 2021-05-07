Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $338,000 Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after buying an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,060,000 after buying an additional 295,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Linde by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,632,000 after buying an additional 255,915 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.81.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $296.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $172.76 and a 1 year high of $296.50.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

