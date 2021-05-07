Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 47 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,298.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $661.32 and a twelve month high of $1,339.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,225.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,163.60.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,002.89.

In other news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total transaction of $6,057,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,505,688.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

