Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Takes Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,687,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,465,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALXN opened at $169.86 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $172.08. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.99 and a 200-day moving average of $146.82.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

ALXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.70.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.