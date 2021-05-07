Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given New $23.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLDP. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.87.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.75 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 595.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 139,879 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $471,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.