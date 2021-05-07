Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBVA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NYSE:BBVA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.86. 38,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth $2,421,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,229,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,568 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 23,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

